Chhattisgarh polls: Naxal-hit Bastar goes to polls on 7 Nov amidst high security

A day before assembly elections in five states — Mizoram votes on Tuesday, 7 November, along with Chhattisgarh, in its first phase for 20 seats — get underway, security has been strengthened in the Naxal-hit Bastar division of Chhattisgarh.

Local media reported that a three-tier security cordon for more than 600 polling stations in sensitive areas has been put in place.

About 60,000 security personnel, comprising 40,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police, have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the polls in these areas.

The security team will also include members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA and women commandos.