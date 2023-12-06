Assembly results will strengthen INDIA bloc: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has said the results of the recently concluded Assembly polls in the states would further strengthen INDIA bloc, but has slammed the Congress for the same.

Results of the state elections in five states were unfavourable for anti-BJP parties. The BJP won three and the Congress only one state.

Yadav seems to have adopted a conciliatory tone and has constantly been speaking in favour of the INDIA alliance.

He said, “Results of the recently concluded polls would only strengthen and consolidate the INDIA alliance. And this should worry the BJP. The public has been in a mood to bring in change. There would have been a change of power in a state had the Congress not behaved the way it did there.”

After the polls were announced in five states, there had been substantial bad blood between the SP and the Congress over seat-sharing in Madhya Pradesh. The former wanted to contest the MP polls in alliance with the Congress.

However, the Congress leadership in MP went solo.

The Congress had said that the SP had no standing in MP. Countering it, the SP said that the Congress too had no standing in Uttar Pradesh and indicated that it would take a call on seat-sharing in UP accordingly.