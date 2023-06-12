'Assi harao, BJP hatao', new SP slogan for 2024 LS polls

He was apparently referring to the registration of an FIR against BJP's Kannauj MP Subrat Pathak for allegedly assaulting police personnel and the recovery of silver from a policeman's house.



Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats, the SP had only won five in 2019 and lost two of them -- Rampur and Azamgarh -- to the BJP in the by-elections.



In 2014 LS polls too, the SP could win only five seats.



Yadav further said in the statement, "In the BJP government, 'UP ease of doing' means murder, rape, loot and corruption. Were MoUs for the supply and manufacturing of country-made pistols signed in the Investor Summit? Is training for crime being provided under skill development? Instead of providing security and facilities to traders, there is freedom for extortion and ransom."