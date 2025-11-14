AIU suspends Al-Falah University’s membership following terror probe links
With the suspension, Al-Falah University is barred from using AIU name or logo and must remove it from all platforms, including its website
The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended the membership of Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, with immediate effect, as the institution comes under heightened scrutiny following the 10 November Red Fort car blast in Delhi.
In an official letter dated 13 November 2025, the AIU said the decision — taken under its bylaws — was based on “media reports” suggesting that the university “does not appear to be in good standing”.
With the suspension in force, Al-Falah University has been barred from using the AIU name or logo and has been directed to remove the logo from all platforms, including its official website.
The university entered the national spotlight after it emerged that Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the blast that killed 12 people and injured dozens, had been associated with the institution. Two other accused — Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed — also have links to the university.
Earlier in the day, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show-cause notice to the Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology in Fatehpur for allegedly falsely claiming NAAC accreditation for its constituent colleges.
Al-Falah University, a private campus located around 27 km from the Haryana–Delhi border in Faridabad’s Dhauj area, has faced mounting questions after investigators recovered explosives and linked several suspects in the Red Fort blast to the institution. The developments have triggered parallel investigations into both academic and administrative practices at the university.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines