AIU suspends Al-Falah University’s membership following terror probe links

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended the membership of Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, with immediate effect, as the institution comes under heightened scrutiny following the 10 November Red Fort car blast in Delhi.

In an official letter dated 13 November 2025, the AIU said the decision — taken under its bylaws — was based on “media reports” suggesting that the university “does not appear to be in good standing”.

With the suspension in force, Al-Falah University has been barred from using the AIU name or logo and has been directed to remove the logo from all platforms, including its official website.