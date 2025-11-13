Show-cause notice to Al Falah University over 'false' NAAC claim

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a show-cause notice to Al Falah University — currently under the scanner following the Delhi car bomb blast — for falsely claiming NAAC accreditation on its official website, officials said on Thursday.

NAAC, an autonomous body responsible for assessing the quality of higher-education institutions, said the university has neither been accredited nor applied for accreditation, yet continues to publicly project some of its colleges as NAAC-certified.

In the notice, NAAC cited website text stating that three colleges under the Al Falah Charitable Trust — Al Falah School of Engineering and Technology, Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology, and Al Falah School of Education and Training — were graded ‘A’ by NAAC.

NAAC said the claim was “absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially parents, students and stakeholders”.

Interestingly, the university website itself now appears to have been either taken down or deactivated, with some users getting a 'harmful content' warning if they attempt to proceed, and then being met with a 'coming soon' page. Which means as of now, there's no way of verifying if the three colleges did indeed make those claims.