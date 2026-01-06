At 10.2 degrees C, Kolkata records coldest January day

Kolkata woke to an icy dawn on Tuesday as winter bared its sharpest edge of the season, with the mercury plunging to 10.2 degrees Celsius — the city’s coldest January morning in years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The chill, far from loosening its grip, is expected to deepen across southern West Bengal over the next two days.

Such cold is a rarity for the city. In the past 15 years, Kolkata’s minimum temperature has slipped below 11 degrees Celsius only once — in January 2023, when it touched 10.9 degrees. Older records tell of deeper chills: 10 degrees Celsius in December 2012 and an all-time low of a biting 7.2 degrees in December 1965.

The cold spread its reach beyond the city limits, dipping below the 10-degree mark in several adjoining areas. Dum Dum shivered at 9.5 degrees, while Howrah recorded an even colder 9 degrees. In the plains, Sriniketan in Birbhum emerged as the coldest spot at 6.2 degrees Celsius, while in the hills, Darjeeling felt a near-freezing 3.2 degrees.