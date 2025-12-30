Kolkata sees season’s coldest day as temperatures dip across Bengal

Winter has deepened its icy embrace across West Bengal, sending a shiver through the state as mercury levels continue their steady descent. Kolkata woke up to the coldest day of the season on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature slipping to a chilly 12.6 degrees Celsius — 1.2 degrees below normal — down from 13.5 degrees Celsius the previous day.

The cold was made sharper by an unusually low daytime temperature. The city’s maximum hovered at just 18.2 degrees Celsius, a striking 7.2 degrees below average, ensuring that the bite of winter lingered from dawn to dusk. Meteorological officials noted that such a sustained spell of cold is rare for Kolkata, which has not experienced a winter of this intensity in several years.

According to the Met office, the chill is here to stay for the immediate future, with temperatures expected to remain largely unchanged over the next couple of days and the possibility of further dips in night-time readings.