Fog disrupts Delhi airport ops; 118 flights cancelled, 16 diverted

Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Tuesday, bringing a shroud of disruption to operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), where the daily rhythm of arrivals and departures was thrown into disarray. At least 118 flights were cancelled, 16 diverted, and 130 others delayed, casting a pall over the city’s bustling aerial gateway.

IGIA, managed by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and catering to approximately 1,300 flights daily, found itself grappling with the murky grip of low visibility. According to officials, 60 arrivals and 58 departures were cancelled, while 16 flights had to be rerouted to alternative airports. Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 revealed that delayed flights averaged a wait of around 28 minutes, adding to the frustration of weary travellers.