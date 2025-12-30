Fog disrupts Delhi airport ops; 118 flights cancelled, 16 diverted
IGIA, managed by DIAL and handling around 1,300 daily flights, struggled with heavy low-visibility conditions
Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Tuesday, bringing a shroud of disruption to operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), where the daily rhythm of arrivals and departures was thrown into disarray. At least 118 flights were cancelled, 16 diverted, and 130 others delayed, casting a pall over the city’s bustling aerial gateway.
IGIA, managed by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and catering to approximately 1,300 flights daily, found itself grappling with the murky grip of low visibility. According to officials, 60 arrivals and 58 departures were cancelled, while 16 flights had to be rerouted to alternative airports. Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 revealed that delayed flights averaged a wait of around 28 minutes, adding to the frustration of weary travellers.
In a morning post on X, DIAL reassured passengers that all flight operations continued as normal, noting that aircraft not equipped with CAT III landing systems — designed to allow pilots to operate safely in low-visibility conditions — might face disruption.
Amid the fog-bound chaos, the civil aviation ministry intervened, reminding airlines of their duty to passengers. Carriers were instructed to adhere strictly to facilitation norms: providing timely flight information, meals for delayed passengers, options for rebooking or refunds in the event of cancellations, ensuring no denial of boarding after timely check-in, assisting with baggage, and addressing grievances promptly.
As Delhi slowly emerges from the fog, the city’s skies remain a reminder of how delicate the choreography of air travel can be, where even nature’s whims can bring the hum of engines and the rush of passengers to a sudden pause.
With PTI inputs
