Dense fog disrupts flights across India, passengers face delays and diversions

Airlines across the country issued advisories as conditions deteriorated. IndiGo said dense fog in Jammu continued to impair visibility, affecting flights to and from the city, with delays and possible cancellations depending on operational clearances.

SpiceJet flagged disruptions in Kolkata, cautioning passengers that departures and arrivals could be affected due to poor visibility. Air India, meanwhile, warned that dense fog across North India, including its primary hub in Delhi, was likely to ripple through its domestic network, impacting schedules nationwide.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a broader alert, cautioning that reduced visibility at select northern airports could lead to delays and urging passengers to remain in touch with airlines through official channels. The authority said passenger facilitation measures had been activated and assistance teams deployed at affected airports to support travellers amid the disruptions.

“Passenger safety and smooth airport operations remain our priority during adverse weather conditions,” the AAI said, advising travellers to allow extra time for airport arrival and check-in.

The fog’s impact was starkly illustrated by an Air India Express flight from Goa to Delhi that was unable to land in the national capital early Monday morning. The aircraft also failed to land in Jaipur due to similar conditions and was eventually diverted to Ahmedabad, where it touched down safely.

But relief was short-lived for passengers, many of whom voiced anger and frustration at Ahmedabad airport over prolonged delays, repeated diversions and a lack of clear communication, as dense fog continued to paralyse air travel across vast stretches of the country.

As winter tightens its grip, the annual fog season once again casts a long shadow over India’s skies, testing patience on the ground and precision in the air.

With IANS inputs