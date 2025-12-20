Cold wave grips Delhi, dense fog disrupts life across north India

Large parts of north India witnessed intensified winter conditions on Saturday, with Delhi recording its first cold wave day of the season and dense to very dense fog disrupting normal life across several states, prompting multiple weather alerts from the IMD (India Meteorological Department).

Delhi: coldest December day so far

The national capital recorded its coldest December day this year, with the maximum temperature plunging to 16.9 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees below normal, meeting the IMD’s criteria for a cold wave day. Two of Delhi’s five monitoring stations — Safdarjung and Palam — registered cold wave conditions.

While Safdarjung recorded a high of 16.9 degrees Celsius, Palam logged an even lower maximum of 16.3 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average.

The sun remained largely obscured through the day due to thick cloud cover and lingering pollutants, contributing to poor visibility. Shallow to moderate fog persisted across most parts of the city, with visibility ranging between 200 and 600 metres during the morning hours.

Dense fog severely affected operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with at least 129 flights cancelled on Saturday. The IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog for Sunday and issued an orange alert for the capital. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.