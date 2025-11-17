Central India shivers, weather department issues cold wave alert
Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Indore, Shajapur, Satna, Shahdol, Jabalpur, and Maihar brace for severe cold conditions
Madhya Pradesh continues to shiver under the firm grip of a biting cold wave, as mercury plunges far below seasonal norms across the state.
The capital Bhopal, along with Sehore, Rajgarh, Indore, Shajapur, Satna, Shahdol, Jabalpur, and Maihar, braces for severe cold, while a wider stretch — including Betul, Dhar, Dewas, Shivpuri, Rewa, Umaria, Katni, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari — faces biting temperatures that promise a frosty grip. Chhindwara and Balaghat are set for “cold day” conditions, as residents bundle up against the chill.
Despite the severity of the cold, the skies remain clear and rainfall absent, leaving the state wrapped in crisp, dry winter air. Over the past 24 hours, severe cold wave conditions have tightened their grip over Bhopal, Rajgarh, Indore, Rewa, Jabalpur, Sehore, Shajapur, and Shahdol, while surrounding districts have felt the icy fingers of winter creeping in.
Temperatures have dipped dramatically, with Bhopal, Indore, Rewa, and Jabalpur registering minimums 5 to 8 degrees Celsius below normal, and Ujjain, Gwalior, Shahdol, Sagar, and Chambal divisions falling 3 to 4.5 degrees below average. Rajgarh and Girvar in Shajapur recorded the lowest minimum of 6.0 degrees, closely followed by Kalyanpur in Shahdol at 6.2 degrees, while Bhopal and Indore lingered at 6.4 degrees — persistently below 10 degrees even on consecutive nights.
Daytime warmth offers little respite, with maximum temperatures running 2 to 3.6 degrees below normal across the state. Khandwa saw the highest mercury at 30.5 degrees, while Amarkantak in Anuppur shivered at a mere 22.3 degrees.
A low-pressure system persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka, yet Madhya Pradesh remains untouched, enjoying clear skies streaked with haze and gentle winds of 8–10 km/h. In Bhopal and its environs, the temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees during the day and dip to 7 degrees at night.
Authorities urge residents to take precautions against the cold—staying indoors where possible, layering warm clothing, and sipping hot, nutritious drinks. Farmers are advised to lightly irrigate fields, create smoke barriers, protect delicate crops, and shelter livestock with energy-rich feed.
With the cold wave showing no signs of abating, Madhya Pradesh remains wrapped in winter’s icy embrace, demanding vigilance and warmth from all who traverse its frost-laden landscape.
With IANS inputs