Central India shivers, weather department issues cold wave alert

Temperatures have dipped dramatically, with Bhopal, Indore, Rewa, and Jabalpur registering minimums 5 to 8 degrees Celsius below normal, and Ujjain, Gwalior, Shahdol, Sagar, and Chambal divisions falling 3 to 4.5 degrees below average. Rajgarh and Girvar in Shajapur recorded the lowest minimum of 6.0 degrees, closely followed by Kalyanpur in Shahdol at 6.2 degrees, while Bhopal and Indore lingered at 6.4 degrees — persistently below 10 degrees even on consecutive nights.

Daytime warmth offers little respite, with maximum temperatures running 2 to 3.6 degrees below normal across the state. Khandwa saw the highest mercury at 30.5 degrees, while Amarkantak in Anuppur shivered at a mere 22.3 degrees.

A low-pressure system persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka, yet Madhya Pradesh remains untouched, enjoying clear skies streaked with haze and gentle winds of 8–10 km/h. In Bhopal and its environs, the temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees during the day and dip to 7 degrees at night.

Authorities urge residents to take precautions against the cold—staying indoors where possible, layering warm clothing, and sipping hot, nutritious drinks. Farmers are advised to lightly irrigate fields, create smoke barriers, protect delicate crops, and shelter livestock with energy-rich feed.

With the cold wave showing no signs of abating, Madhya Pradesh remains wrapped in winter’s icy embrace, demanding vigilance and warmth from all who traverse its frost-laden landscape.

With IANS inputs