Orange alert for 7 TN districts as low pressure system strengthens in Bay of Bengal

A brewing weather system over the southwest Bay of Bengal has begun to flex its strength, casting a looming shadow over Tamil Nadu’s coastline. Born near the Sri Lankan shores, the low-pressure area that emerged on Sunday morning has now intensified, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, to issue an orange alert for seven districts — a warning of extremely heavy rainfall set to drench the state on Monday.

According to the IMD, the system remains anchored in the same swathe of sea but is poised to drift west-northwest over the next 24 hours. As it advances, it is expected to unfurl bands of rain and thunderstorms across several districts, marking an active phase of the northeast monsoon.

Rainfall figures from the 24 hours ending Monday morning reveal nature’s early stirrings: Thirparappu in Kanyakumari district topped the charts with 6 cm, followed by Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai at 4 cm, and Parangipettai in Cuddalore with 3 cm. These showers, though modest, are merely the prelude to the heavier deluge anticipated in the coming hours.