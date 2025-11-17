Orange alert for 7 TN districts as low pressure system strengthens in Bay of Bengal
In Chennai, overcast skies will persist, with some areas likely to see heavy to very heavy rain
A brewing weather system over the southwest Bay of Bengal has begun to flex its strength, casting a looming shadow over Tamil Nadu’s coastline. Born near the Sri Lankan shores, the low-pressure area that emerged on Sunday morning has now intensified, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, to issue an orange alert for seven districts — a warning of extremely heavy rainfall set to drench the state on Monday.
According to the IMD, the system remains anchored in the same swathe of sea but is poised to drift west-northwest over the next 24 hours. As it advances, it is expected to unfurl bands of rain and thunderstorms across several districts, marking an active phase of the northeast monsoon.
Rainfall figures from the 24 hours ending Monday morning reveal nature’s early stirrings: Thirparappu in Kanyakumari district topped the charts with 6 cm, followed by Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai at 4 cm, and Parangipettai in Cuddalore with 3 cm. These showers, though modest, are merely the prelude to the heavier deluge anticipated in the coming hours.
With the system gathering momentum, the IMD has forecast moderate thunderstorms and light to moderate rain today for many coastal and interior regions. On Tuesday, both southern and northern districts can expect a similar mix of showers, accompanied by flashes of thunder and streaks of lightning tracing the sky.
Seven districts — Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, along with the Karaikal region — have been placed under Orange Alert, signalling the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. Residents have been urged to stay vigilant, avoid waterlogged zones, and heed the guidance of local authorities.
Meanwhile, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Puducherry are also bracing for heavy rain today. For Tuesday, the southern stretch — including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni — is set to remain under nature’s watery watch.
In Chennai, a canopy of overcast skies is expected to linger through the day, with some neighbourhoods likely to experience heavy to very heavy spells of rain. The city corporation has placed field teams on alert to manage possible waterlogging, while residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during peak downpours.
As the northeast monsoon continues its vigorous spell and atmospheric conditions brew further precipitation, the IMD is keeping a close eye on the evolving system. Authorities urge the public to stay tuned to official weather updates and take every precaution as the Bay stirs up another round of monsoon drama.
With IANS inputs
