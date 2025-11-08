Tamil Nadu sees red as SIRcus rolls in

On 27 October, when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Tamil Nadu would be included in the second phase of its special intensive revision of electoral rolls (SIR 2.0), it was presented as a routine procedure. But DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu saw red.

On 2-3 November, 45 parties, including the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, MDMK, IUML and several regional and Dalit outfits, gathered under the portraits of Periyar and Anna at the Tamil Nadu secretariat in Chennai. Chief minister M.K. Stalin’s words carried the emotional charge of history. “This is not revision, it’s erasure, it’s political engineering through paperwork.”

Twelve states and Union Territories are listed as part of SIR 2.0 before the next election cycle. Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April/May 2026.

The all-party meeting ended with a resolution to file a petition against the ECI in the Supreme Court. The tone was unmistakably Dravidian, proud and combative, recalling another era, when state leaders had resisted Hindi imposition, Delhi’s fiscal diktats and national education policies that ignored linguistic diversity.

Away from the marble corridors of the state secretariat, monsoon rains lashed the coast. In Nagapattinam’s fishing hamlets, enumerators in raincoats trudged through slush, tablets wrapped in polythene, ticking names.

Confusion reigned in Chennai’s slums and Tiruppur’s migrant quarters. “They came last week and asked for Aadhaar,” said N. Rajeswari, a civic volunteer in north Chennai. “Now they say Aadhaar is not required. People don’t know what to believe.”

In Cuddalore’s coastal belt, panchayat member S. Pandyan voiced a simpler fear: “If they come when we are at sea, they will mark our house locked. Then they will say we don’t exist.” For fisherfolk, daily-wage workers and internal migrants, enumeration is no abstraction — it decides whether their names will appear on the list that gives them a voice in governance and entitles them to state benefits.