Bengal SIR: Anxiety deepens among ex-enclave residents in Cooch Behar

Residents of former Bangladeshi enclaves in Cooch Behar are refusing to accept enumeration forms for West Bengal’s ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, citing fears of disenfranchisement nearly a decade after they were granted Indian citizenship.

The anxiety is widespread in the area, with a majority of the roughly 15,000 residents affected by the 2015 India–Bangladesh enclave exchange declining to participate in the door-to-door verification process.

The core concern arises from the SIR’s reliance on the 2002 electoral rolls as the base document for automatic inclusion.

None of the enclave residents existed in those rolls, as their citizenship was awarded only after the midnight exchange of territories on 31 July 2015, which transferred 111 Indian enclaves to Bangladesh and absorbed 51 Bangladeshi enclaves into India.

At the district magistrate’s office in Cooch Behar on Thursday, Saddam Hossain of Powaturkuthi voiced what many described as an existential fear. “Neither we nor our parents were on the 2002 list. We cannot fill the second part of the enumeration form. Most of us also don’t have all 11 documents listed by the EC. What happens if our names are deleted? Will we lose citizenship again?” he told PTI.

Residents say the uncertainty is particularly harsh because the community has spent decades fighting statelessness. After 2015, they were issued EPIC, PAN and Aadhaar cards, and received lease rights over the 7,110 acres incorporated into India.

Yet many allege that khatiyan (record-of-rights) documents remain flawed or incomplete.

State chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal earlier told PTI that enclave residents would “face no problem at all”, noting that detailed headcounts were already available with the Union home ministry, the state government and the district election office. But the assurances have not quelled local panic.