At 3.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi records coldest morning this winter

Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 3.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday and thick fog blanketed several parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Friday, 12 January, the national capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 18.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, and the minimum was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

The visibility at Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's main weather station, was 200 metres at 5:30 am, it said.

According to the railways, 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to the fog.

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.