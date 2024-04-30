Kolkata records highest temperature in 50 years

Kolkata sizzled at 43ºC on Tuesday, and the Alipore observatory in the city recorded its highest temperature in 50 years, the meteorological department said.

Extending a ray of hope that the severity will abate from Sunday, the department forecast the possibility of rains owing to moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

The city's Salt Lake area recorded a maximum day temperature of 43.5ºC, while in nearby Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district the mercury touched 44.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, where an Indian Air Force station is located, recorded the state's highest temperature at 47.2ºC. Paschim Bardhaman district's Panagarh, where air force station Arjan Singh is situated, recorded 45.6ºC. Medinipur town followed close behind at 45.5ºC, while Bankura recorded 45.1ºC.