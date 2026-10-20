At Dussehra rally, Uddhav bats for 'regime change', promises 'acche din'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, 20 October, asserted that the Opposition, including his party, has stood up for bringing about a 'regime change' and promised to usher in acche din (good days) after dislodging the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Thackeray said that staging a protest is the right of youth because 'vote chori' (vote theft) is happening with everyone, especially new voters.

This was the 60th anniversary of the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally at the iconic ground in Dadar. Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray addressed the first rally at this park on Dussehra day in 1966, four months after forming the party on the 'sons of the soil' (Marathi manoos) plank.

Uddhav Thackeray asserted that youth who have hit the streets are not Naxalites, they are revolutionaries seeking their rights.

"We are standing up to bring about a regime change," the former chief minister declared.

"We will bring 'acche din' (good days)," he added as he asked party workers to strive for government change.

"Acche din" slogan was a centrepiece of the BJP campaign during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which saw the national saffron party coming to power with a full majority.