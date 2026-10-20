At Dussehra rally, Uddhav bats for 'regime change', promises 'acche din'
At Shiv Sena's 60th Dussehra rally, Uddhav Thackeray rallies youth as revolutionaries, condemns BJP’s divisive politics and pledges a united, better future
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, 20 October, asserted that the Opposition, including his party, has stood up for bringing about a 'regime change' and promised to usher in acche din (good days) after dislodging the BJP-led government at the Centre.
Addressing the annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Thackeray said that staging a protest is the right of youth because 'vote chori' (vote theft) is happening with everyone, especially new voters.
This was the 60th anniversary of the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally at the iconic ground in Dadar. Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray addressed the first rally at this park on Dussehra day in 1966, four months after forming the party on the 'sons of the soil' (Marathi manoos) plank.
Uddhav Thackeray asserted that youth who have hit the streets are not Naxalites, they are revolutionaries seeking their rights.
"We are standing up to bring about a regime change," the former chief minister declared.
"We will bring 'acche din' (good days)," he added as he asked party workers to strive for government change.
"Acche din" slogan was a centrepiece of the BJP campaign during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which saw the national saffron party coming to power with a full majority.
Thackeray sought to distinguish between his party's Hindutva and the one advocated by the BJP, his former ally.
Hindutva of those who wear saffron scarf and eve tease women is not acceptable, he said alleging that the BJP was maligning Hindutva.
"We have to unfurl bhagwa (saffron flag) not only atop Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, but also on Lal Qila (Red Fort)," Thackeray told the gathering.
He also accused the BJP of trying to divide the people by separating colours from the Tricolour. “The BJP is dividing the colours of the Tricolour, separating green, saffron, and white. They spend Rs 50 crore to break away MPs but give farmers only Rs 5,000. What have you done in the past twelve years?” he asked.