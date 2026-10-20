Rival Sena Dussehra rallies set stage for Uddhav–Shinde showdown in Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will address separate Dussehra rallies in Mumbai on Tuesday, renewing their contest over Bal Thackeray’s political legacy

Thackeray is expected to challenge the ruling coalition over electoral integrity, law and order and police action against protesting students

Shinde will highlight the Mahayuti government’s record, having urged cadres in drought-hit areas to prioritise assistance to farming families over travelling to Mumbai

Rival Shiv Sena factions will hold separate Dussehra rallies in Mumbai on Tuesday, with Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expected to outline competing political agendas and renew their claims to Bal Thackeray’s legacy.

Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) will gather at Shivaji Park, the venue closely associated with the party’s annual Vijayadashami address. Shinde’s Shiv Sena will hold its event at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon.

The rallies, a longstanding fixture of Maharashtra politics, have become competing platforms for the two leaders since the party split. Each gathering offers an opportunity to mobilise cadres, demonstrate organisational strength and set priorities for the months ahead.

Thackeray is expected to sharpen his criticism of the BJP and the governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra. His likely focus includes the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, alleged voter-list irregularities, law and order, and police action against protesting students.