Rival Sena Dussehra rallies set stage for Uddhav–Shinde showdown in Mumbai
Thackeray to address supporters at Shivaji Park as Shinde gathers his faction in Goregaon, with both camps seeking to assert their political strength
Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will address separate Dussehra rallies in Mumbai on Tuesday, renewing their contest over Bal Thackeray’s political legacy
Thackeray is expected to challenge the ruling coalition over electoral integrity, law and order and police action against protesting students
Shinde will highlight the Mahayuti government’s record, having urged cadres in drought-hit areas to prioritise assistance to farming families over travelling to Mumbai
Rival Shiv Sena factions will hold separate Dussehra rallies in Mumbai on Tuesday, with Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expected to outline competing political agendas and renew their claims to Bal Thackeray’s legacy.
Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) will gather at Shivaji Park, the venue closely associated with the party’s annual Vijayadashami address. Shinde’s Shiv Sena will hold its event at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon.
The rallies, a longstanding fixture of Maharashtra politics, have become competing platforms for the two leaders since the party split. Each gathering offers an opportunity to mobilise cadres, demonstrate organisational strength and set priorities for the months ahead.
Thackeray is expected to sharpen his criticism of the BJP and the governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra. His likely focus includes the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, alleged voter-list irregularities, law and order, and police action against protesting students.
The firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car is also expected to feature in his criticism of the state government’s handling of security.
At the Mumbai Press Club on Saturday, Thackeray called for the ruling dispensation to be removed, accusing it of securing power through “vote theft”. His Dussehra address is expected to develop that argument, with attention on his remarks about the Election Commission and the ruling coalition.
Shiv Sena (UBT) has released promotional videos ahead of the rally, seeking to build support for the gathering. Banners and preparations by both factions have added to the political mobilisation across the city.
Shinde, meanwhile, is expected to defend the Mahayuti government’s performance and respond to criticism from the Thackeray camp. His faction has placed public welfare and development at the centre of its messaging.
Citing severe drought in parts of Maharashtra, the deputy chief minister has urged party workers in affected areas to help distressed farming families rather than travel to Mumbai in large numbers.
He has asked cadres to visit households with relief material, presenting assistance to those facing hardship as their priority during the festival.
The two factions enter the rallies from opposing political positions. Shinde’s Sena is part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, while Thackeray’s party remains aligned with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Both continue to claim fidelity to Bal Thackeray’s political and ideological inheritance. Tuesday’s speeches will provide a measure of how they intend to translate those claims into support, with governance, electoral credibility and the party’s identity expected to dominate their competing appeals.
With IANS inputs