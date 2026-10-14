Maharashtra: 85 pc areas declared drought-hit; farmers to get aid before Diwali

Maharashtra declares 305 of its 358 talukas drought-hit, covering over 85% of the state's sub-divisions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces an initial Rs 5,000 aid for farmers before Diwali.

Relief measures include loan recovery restrictions, fee waivers and free electricity for agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that an initial relief amount of Rs 5,000 would be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts before Diwali, after the state declared more than 85% of its talukas drought-hit.

The state government has added 40 talukas to the drought-hit list, taking the total to 305 out of 358 talukas in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis said the immediate assistance was intended to provide financial support to farmers before the festival, as detailed administrative assessments and procedures for central assistance would take longer to complete.

“Drought was initially declared in 265 talukas. After evaluating complaints, 40 additional talukas were added, bringing the total to 305 talukas. All 12 standard state drought relief concessions are now extended to these talukas,” Fadnavis told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

He said the Rs 5,000 payment would serve as immediate relief and an advance against the assistance expected from the Centre. The state would provide the necessary support when central assistance arrived, he added.