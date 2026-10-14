Maharashtra: 85 pc areas declared drought-hit; farmers to get aid before Diwali
Maharashtra has added 40 talukas to its drought-hit list, taking the total to 305
Maharashtra declares 305 of its 358 talukas drought-hit, covering over 85% of the state's sub-divisions.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces an initial Rs 5,000 aid for farmers before Diwali.
Relief measures include loan recovery restrictions, fee waivers and free electricity for agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that an initial relief amount of Rs 5,000 would be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts before Diwali, after the state declared more than 85% of its talukas drought-hit.
The state government has added 40 talukas to the drought-hit list, taking the total to 305 out of 358 talukas in Maharashtra.
Fadnavis said the immediate assistance was intended to provide financial support to farmers before the festival, as detailed administrative assessments and procedures for central assistance would take longer to complete.
“Drought was initially declared in 265 talukas. After evaluating complaints, 40 additional talukas were added, bringing the total to 305 talukas. All 12 standard state drought relief concessions are now extended to these talukas,” Fadnavis told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
He said the Rs 5,000 payment would serve as immediate relief and an advance against the assistance expected from the Centre. The state would provide the necessary support when central assistance arrived, he added.
Last month, the government declared drought in 265 talukas following a rainfall deficit and announced measures including crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions and electricity bill subsidies. A supplementary government resolution has now formally added the 40 additional talukas.
Fadnavis said drought was usually declared by the end of November, with assistance extended in December. However, the severity of the current situation had prompted the government to issue the notification in October.
Loan relief and fee waivers
The chief minister said an authenticated list of an additional 3.5 lakh farmers had been processed for scheduled debt relief payments.
The government has also removed conditions dating back to a 1992 resolution that restricted educational fee waivers for farmers' children, making the exemption applicable across affected areas, he said.
District Central Co-operative banks and credit societies have been warned against coercive loan recoveries, harassment and excessive pressure on farmers. The government is working to extend similar restrictions to private banks and financial institutions.
Fadnavis said farmers would not face coercive recovery or pressure over pending electricity bills. Agricultural pumps with a capacity of up to 7.5 horsepower receive free electricity under the state's policy.
Water and fodder management
The chief minister said groundwater levels in observation wells across Marathwada had fallen below three metres, necessitating the early deployment of water tankers during October and November. Tankers would be tracked through GPS, he added.
Nearly 16,000 illegal water connections had been disconnected to protect drinking water supplies, with the government adopting a zero-tolerance approach to unauthorised water extraction.
Fodder reserves range from 90 days to seven months, depending on the region. In areas with available irrigation and dam water, farmers have been urged to cultivate rabi jowar and fodder crops. The government is committed to purchasing all harvested fodder at the minimum support price (MSP), Fadnavis said.
The cabinet also passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as head of government. Modi has served continuously in the role since 7 October 2001, first as Gujarat chief minister and subsequently as prime minister.