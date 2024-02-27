At least 1 killed, 6 injured as police vehicle escorting Tejashwi Yadav collides with car

A 50-year-old home guard was killed when a police vehicle escorting RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav collided head-on with a car in Bihar's Purnea district, a senior official said on Monday, 26 February.

According to Purnea SP Upendra Nath Verma, six personnel of Bihar Military Police (BMP), who were in the same police jeep, were also injured in the accident late Monday night.

"Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister and the leader of the opposition, was passing through the district, on his way to Katihar. As per protocol, we had sent a vehicle from the police lines to escort him," the superintendent of police said.