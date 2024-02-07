At least 11 killed in MP firecracker factory blast; factory owners arrested

At least 11 people died while around 200 were injured, with many of them battling for their lives, in Tuesday's fire incident which was triggered by a blast at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district.

Police arrested the two owners of the factory in the evening, hours after the tragic incident.

The severity of the blast was captured in a video, showing debris striking people filming the incident, highlighting the chaotic aftermath of the explosion. Two youths capturing the blast on their mobile phones were seen running away, saying that they made a "big mistake" by arriving there.

The fire that broke out in the factory quickly engulfed several houses located in the surrounding area. The fire was doused jointly by the SDRF and firefighters after hours of effort.

The rescue teams are still searching for bodies amid the debris and the number of causalities may go up further as many have received severe burn injuries and are being treated at different hospitals.

Those who received critical burn injuries were taken to AIIMS Bhopal through a green corridor set up by the police.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after inspecting the situation and meeting with persons admitted in the AIIMS said that 10 bodies were recovered till 5 pm. However, the toll that was reported late at night has gone up to 11.