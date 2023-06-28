At least 194 journalists across India targeted with arrests, threats, violence by state actors in 2022

At least 194 journalists, including seven women journalists, were targeted across India by state agencies, non-state political actors and criminals in 2022, according to the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG), a Delhi-based think tank.

It has been found that state actors have emerged as the principal source of taking hostile steps against journalists in India in 2022. While 103 journalists were targeted by the state actors, 91 journalists were targeted by the non-state actors including political activists. Out of 103 journalists, 70 journalists were arrested/detained; 14 journalists against whom First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered; four journalists were summoned by police and Enforcement Directorate (ED); and 15 journalists were allegedly physically attacked, threatened and harassed by public officials/police including stopping from flying abroad by immigration officials.