At least 4 animals dead in flooded Kaziranga National Park, 24 rescued

Four hog deer drowned while 24 other animals were rescued from flood water following inundation of the Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday, 2 July, an official said.

Forest department officials moved the rescued animals, mostly deer, to a dry and safe area.

Out of the total 233 camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 167 have been inundated so far by the gushing flood waters, the official said.

Forest department employees including security personnel stay in camps inside the national park to conduct patrolling for the protection of flora and fauna.