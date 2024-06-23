Flood situation remains grim in Assam, over 1.17 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Sunday, 23 June, with over 1.17 lakh people still reeling under the deluge across 10 districts of the state, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The flood waters have inundated 968 villages in 27 revenue circles in these districts, he said in a post on X.

The authorities are presently running 134 relief camps and 94 relief distribution centres, where a total of 17,661 people are taking shelter currently, he added.