At least 40 people became ill after consuming bhang-laced prasad in MP

At least 40 people were taken ill after consuming 'bhang' (cannabis)-mixed 'prasad' in Madhya Pradesh's Agar district.

As per the police, on the occasion of 'Shravan' month, a large number of devotees thronged a temple in a village to offer their prayers on Monday.

During the evening hours, a procession (Mahadev’s Savari) was also taken out in the locality, in which more than 200 devotees participated and were given 'prasad'.

After consuming the prasad, which was mixed with cannabis, people complained of vomiting, stomach pain and drowsiness and were rushed to nearby hospital.