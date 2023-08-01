MP: Congress constitutes poll panels, Kamal Nath to head 20-member election committee

The Congress has appointed multiple committees including – election observers and state elections committee -- in the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh.

While Haryana Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed as senior poll observer, Mumbai Congress in-charge Chandrakant Handore is the observer for the election preparations.

State party president Kamal Nath will head the 20-member election committee in the capacity of its chairman.

Two-time former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha along with former MP Suresh Pachauri, Kanti Lal Bhuria etc have been appointed as members of the committee.