Congress names Surjewala as senior observer in MP

Congress on Monday announced the names of the elections observers to see the poll preparedness of the party, with party Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala being appointed as senior observer for Madhya Pradesh.

Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Election Observers to oversee the preparations for the ensuing assembly elections 2023 in the respective states with immediate effect.

The grand old party has appointed senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry as the senior observer for Rajasthan, while Shasikanth Senthil as the observers.

The party has named party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala as the Senior Observer for Madhya Pradesh with Chandrakant Handore as observer.