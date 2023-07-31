Govt insulting Parl by not discussing no-trust motion in LS: Congress' Adhir Chowdhury

The Congress on Monday accused the government of insulting Parliament by not holding a discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition and instead bringing bills in the House.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government should first hold a discussion on the no-trust motion. He also urged the ruling party MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur and understand for themselves the situation there.

Amid the impasse in Parliament over the violence in Manipur and the opposition's demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in the House, Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that he was ready to respond to a discussion in Parliament on the matter.