Speaker acknowledges receipt of no-confidence motion against govt in LS

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday informed the House that he has received the no-confidence motion from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi under rule 193.

The motion says that it has no trust in the central council of ministers.

Once the Speaker announced the receipt of the no-confidence motion, he sought to know the number of MPs who supported the move.

All the Congress, Left, TMC, JD(U), National Conference, NCP, AAP, Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs stood up to show their support to the proposed no-confidence motion.

As soon as the Speaker allowed laying of papers and introduction of bills, the Congress-led opposition members jumped into the well of the House, protesting over the Manipur situation.