At least 5 dead, several trapped as under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata

A three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed in the Taratala area of west Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, trapping several people under the debris and triggering a large-scale rescue operation.

A Kolkata Police official said at least 10 people had been rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital.

“The roof of the warehouse located on Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area collapsed around noon. Our officers have reached the spot. Some people were working at the site at the time of the incident. We fear that quite a few people may be trapped under the debris,” the official said.

According to eyewitnesses, massive iron beams and concrete slabs came crashing down while construction work was underway.

“Construction activities were taking place on the ground floor while the RCC structure for the first and second floors had been completed. The entire structure has come crashing down,” an eyewitness said.

Several people at the site said they could hear trapped workers crying for help from beneath the rubble.

A fire department official said the collapse occurred during casting work on the structure. He also alleged that substandard materials may have been used in the construction of the warehouse.

Personnel from Kolkata Police, the Disaster Management Group, Civil Defence and Fire and Emergency Services launched rescue operations immediately after the incident.

Army personnel also joined the operation, while cranes and heavy lifting equipment were deployed to remove twisted iron beams and concrete debris.