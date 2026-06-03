Saket building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10L a month, planned 2 more floors
Police on Tuesday recover several electricity meters from the debris, all allegedly registered in Karamveer's name
Investigators probing the Saket building collapse that killed six people have uncovered what they suspect was a lucrative illegal construction operation, with the building owner allegedly earning around ₹10 lakh a month from the structure and planning to add two more floors despite apparent violations.
According to sources, 71-year-old Karamveer, who has been arrested in connection with the 30 May collapse, told police he was collecting roughly Rs 2.5 lakh in rent from each of the building's four floors, generating a monthly income of about Rs 10 lakh.
The probe has further revealed that two additional floors were under construction when the multi-storey commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro station. Investigators say Karamveer had already discussed the proposed expansion with prospective buyers and investors and expected the new floors to bring in another Rs 5 lakh per month.
As part of the investigation, police on Tuesday recovered several electricity meters from the debris, all allegedly registered in Karamveer's name. Officials believe the meters could serve as key evidence in establishing ownership and fixing accountability for the construction.
Investigators have also begun questioning tenants and occupants who rented space in the building, which housed coaching centres, cafes and offices. Notices are being issued to gather information on when the construction began, how many people occupied the premises and whether any warning signs of structural weakness had been noticed before the collapse.
Sources said police have so far been unable to locate an approved building plan for the structure. If the building is found to have been constructed without sanction or in violation of approved norms, criminal liability could extend beyond the owner to others involved in the project, including the builder.
Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace the builder, Manish, who remains absconding. His last known location was reportedly traced to Dehradun, where a police team has been dispatched to apprehend him.
Investigators believe his arrest could shed light on the construction process, approvals and financial dealings linked to the building.
The collapse triggered a massive rescue operation and left six people dead and eight injured. Authorities are examining multiple angles, including alleged building code violations, illegal construction and the role of those responsible for the structure's design, construction and management.
With PTI inputs
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