Saket building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10L a month, planned 2 more floors

Investigators probing the Saket building collapse that killed six people have uncovered what they suspect was a lucrative illegal construction operation, with the building owner allegedly earning around ₹10 lakh a month from the structure and planning to add two more floors despite apparent violations.

According to sources, 71-year-old Karamveer, who has been arrested in connection with the 30 May collapse, told police he was collecting roughly Rs 2.5 lakh in rent from each of the building's four floors, generating a monthly income of about Rs 10 lakh.

The probe has further revealed that two additional floors were under construction when the multi-storey commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro station. Investigators say Karamveer had already discussed the proposed expansion with prospective buyers and investors and expected the new floors to bring in another Rs 5 lakh per month.

As part of the investigation, police on Tuesday recovered several electricity meters from the debris, all allegedly registered in Karamveer's name. Officials believe the meters could serve as key evidence in establishing ownership and fixing accountability for the construction.