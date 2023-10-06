7 killed, 51 injured in Mumbai apartment fire

At least seven persons, were killed and another 51 injured in a major fire that engulfed the parking lot of a high-rise in suburban Goregaon, early on Friday, 6 October, BMC Disaster Control said.

The fire, which broke out at around 3 a.m. in the 2,000 sq ft parking lot of Jay Bhavani Building on MG Road, caught at least four cars and 30 two-wheelers and spread to the electrical meter box, staircase, and then the residential floors above.

The Mumbai Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies rushed to the spot and managed to deploy ladders to rescue 30 residents from the seven-storey building, which had shops and other commercial establishments partly occupying the ground floor.

The death toll has now risen to seven, comprising five females, two children and two males. Another 51 people are said to be injured.