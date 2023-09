Fire breaks out in Mumbai's 12-storey residential building; dozens rescued

A fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Kurla area of Mumbai shortly after midnight on Saturday, 16 September, following which the fire brigade rescued around 60 people living there, an official said.

The incident occurred around 12.10 am in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building number 7 located opposite Kohinoor Hospital, he said, adding that 39 of the rescued persons were admitted to hospitals after they complained of suffocation.

"The blaze erupted soon after midnight. On being alerted about it, a team of fire brigade personnel along with four water engines, as many jumbo tankers and other equipment reached the spot and started the firefighting operation," a fire brigade official said.