At least six killed in Hyderabad building fire

Six persons were killed and few others injured in a huge fire in a multi-storied building here on Monday.

The fire, which apparently broke out in the chemical drums stored in the ground floor, spread to the upper floors, trapping the inmates.

The incident occurred in the Bazar Ghat area in Nampally in the heart of the city.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Personnel from fire services and Disaster Response Force rescued 21 people and shifted them to hospitals.

Director of fire safety Nagi Reddy told media persons that 10 of those rescued were in an unconscious state and they received the information that six of them died.

He said chemical used in making the fibre body of coolers was stored in the stilt floor in stilt+4 floor building located in the residential area.