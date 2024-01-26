Nation

At least six workers killed in Nagaland coal mine accident

According to officials, the workers were engaged in mining activities at the coal mine when a sudden landslide buried alive 6 of them to death

The incident occurred at Nagaland's Wokha district and all 6 deceased workers were reportedly residents of Assam. (representative image) (photo: National Herald archives)
The incident occurred at Nagaland's Wokha district and all 6 deceased workers were reportedly residents of Assam. (representative image) (photo: National Herald archives)
user

IANS

At least six workers were killed while four others injured following an accident on Thursday, 25 January at a coal mine in Nagaland's Wokha district, an official said.

According to officials, the workers were engaged in mining activities at the coal mine when a sudden landslide buried alive six of them to death.

All six deceased workers were reportedly residents of Assam's Golaghat district.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Dimapur. Their condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, a report said that deaths have been caused by a fire outbreak in the coal mine, and not due to landslides.

More details are awaited.


Published: 26 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM
;
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x