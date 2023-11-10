Nagaland govt asks Centre for special economic package to resolve ENPO demand for separate statehood

The Nagaland government has recommended to the Centre for a special economic package to resolve the demand for separate statehood by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), minister K G Kenye said.

The ENPO issue is not political in nature - the state government has identified it to be more economic in nature as they have been lacking in various sectors including infrastructure, education, health and also the per capita income being lesser than the rest of the state, said Kenye while interacting with media persons here on Thursday.

"If those issues are addressed, there will be no other problem… we have to address all those grievances with more concentrated focus on the ENPO areas," the Nagaland government spokesperson said.

Eastern Nagaland comprises of six districts -- Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator – which are inhabited by seven tribes of Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, and Yimkhiung. The ENPO is demanding a separate state of eastern Nagaland.

On the state government not addressing the grievances of the ENPO despite huge amounts of funds being pumped in by the Centre for Nagaland since statehood, Kenye opined that channelization of funds might have been wrong or it did not reach the places or for the purpose which it was meant.