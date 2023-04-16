Atiq Ahmed killing: Yogi calls 3-member judicial commission to probe

The chief minister convened a high-level meeting in Lucknow after the Prayagraj incident and ordered the probe, Kumar said.



"Prohibitory orders have been issued in all districts of the state," UP's Director of Information & Public Relations Shishir Singh said.



Briefing reporters in Prayagraj, Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma said that the three assailants, who were arrested immediately, had joined a group of mediapersons who were trying to get soundbytes from Ahmed and Ashraf.



"As per mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for medical examination. According to preliminary information, three persons posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned," Sharma said.



During this incident, Constable Man Singh suffered an injury to his arm and one journalist was hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders have called for the UP state government's dismissal, given the failure of law and order in the state.