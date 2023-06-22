Atiq Ahmed’s sons seek security in their prisons, cite threat to life

Slain gangster-turned-politican, Atiq Ahmed’s two jailed sons, Umar and Ali, have sought security in their prisons.

The Allahabad High Court has fixed July 12 as the next date for the hearing of two separate writs filed by the brothers in which they have requested the court to direct that the hearing of their respective cases be done through video conferencing for security reasons.

According to them, there is a threat to their lives.

Besides, an interrogation, if required, be done on the jail premises, where they are currently lodged.