Atiq's aide arrested by STF from Ajmer

The Special Task Force (Prayagraj unit) has arrested a wanted criminal, identified as Mohd Javed a.k.a. Pappu Ganzia, a resident of Jahangirabad, Naini from Ajmer in Rajasthan.

STF officials said that the arrested criminal was an active member of 227 inter-state Atiq Ahmed gang and was carrying Rs 50,000 cash reward on his head.

Deputy SP (STF) Navendu Kumar told reporters that Pappu Ganzia has a vast criminal sketch and a total of 41 criminal cases, including loot and murder, were registered against him in different police stations of the state.