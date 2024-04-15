Atishi calls for DJB CEO suspension after quarrel over water leaves one dead in Delhi
Atishi urged LG Saxena to "institute an independent enquiry into the acts of omission and commission of Chief Secretary, as well as officers of Finance Department, Urban Development Department and DJB
Delhi minister Atishi has written to Lt Governor V K Saxena asking him to suspend the CEO of Delhi Jal Board after a person was killed following a quarrel with neighbour over taking water from a common tap in Farsh Bazar area in north-east Delhi.
In the note, Atishi, who also holds the water portfolio, urged Saxena to "institute an independent enquiry into the acts of omission and commission of Chief Secretary, as well as officers of Finance Department, Urban Development Department and DJB".
She claimed their actions have "led to DJB being starved of funds" in the 2023-24 financial year and therefore "unable to execute essential works like installation of borewells".
"For more than a year ... chief minister had given clear directions and a road map for improving water supply in Delhi.
"For the last six months, the undersigned gave repeated directions (enclosed) to the CEO of Delhi Jal Board and the Chief Secretary to ensure augmentation of water supply, so that there is no shortage of water when the onset of summer happens.
"However, despite repeated directions, no action has been taken to prevent this water crisis in Delhi," she alleged.
The Delhi Police on Sunday, 14 April apprehended a 15-year-old girl for allegedly stabbing her 34-year-old neighbour to death following a dispute over filling water from the common tap, officials said.
"In light of this shocking incident of the death of a woman in Farsh Bazar following violence due to water shortage, Hon''ble LG is requested to immediately suspend the CEO of Delhi Jal Board within 24 hours as this criminal negligence has taken place under his watch.
"Initiate a disciplinary action against all officers both in DJB and other departments of GNCTD responsible for non-augmentation of water supply for summers of 2024," Atishi said.
The actions and inactions of officers of the Delhi government have led to the loss of life in Delhi, she alleged.
"Being incharge of Services and Vigilance, swift and strong action must be taken by the Hon'ble LG to give a message to all officers that such negligence will not be tolerated. The people of Delhi will be looking towards the Hon'ble LG for immediate action," she said.
In the last few weeks, many reminders were given to the CEO of DJB and the chief secretary to ensure that the water supply is augmented through tube wells and water tankers, she claimed.
On 3 April, directions were also issued to the chief secretary to submit an action-taken report on the steps being taken by the DJB.
"However, on 04.04.2024, the CEO of DJB had the audacity to send me a note... stating that I would not be given any information regarding the water supply situation in Delhi because the Model Code of Conduct is in force.
"It is a consequence of this callous inaction of the officers of Delhi Jal Board that today a woman has lost her life in violence due to water shortage. This inaction is tantamount to criminal negligence and cannot be ignored; immediate and exemplary action must be taken against highest level of officers of DJB," Atishi said.
She also alleged "inaction" by officers of the Delhi Jal Board and claimed that "there has been a concerted conspiracy to stop the funds of Delhi Jal Board in the FY 2023-24".
"So the crisis that is being faced by people of Delhi has been artificially created by senior officers of GNCTD," Atishi alleged.
There was no immediate reaction from the LG's office, the chief secretary or the DJB CEO.
Published: 15 Apr 2024, 9:12 AM