ED attaches properties of Delhi Jal Board's former chief engineer, contractor

The Enforcement Directorate has attached various movable and immovable properties of Delhi Jal Board's former chief engineer and his wife, as well as a contractor and sub-contractor in a corruption case, an agency statement said.

The total value of the attached properties of DJB's former chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, his wife Alka Arora, contractor NKG Infrastructure Ltd, and sub-contractor Integral Screw Industries' proprietor Anil Kumar Aggarwal is stated to be Rs 8.80 crore, the ED said, adding that it launched the probe based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As per the FIR, Arora had awarded the DJB's flow meter contract to NKG Infrastructure Ltd at a highly-inflated cost of Rs 38 crore despite the company not meeting the technical eligibility criteria.