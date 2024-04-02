AAP leader Atishi exposes BJP's offer, says advised to join them or face arrest by ED in a month

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Tuesday, 2 April claimed a person close to her said that she should join the BJP or be prepared to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.

At a press conference, Atishi claimed that besides herself, three Aam Aadmi Party leaders -- Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Durgesh Pathak and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha -- would also be arrested.

The Delhi minister claimed that she was told that in the coming days, the ED would conduct raids at her residence and that of her relatives.

The BJP has been rattled by the success of the INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally on Sunday and has realised that sending Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail would not lead to the disintegration of the AAP, she asserted.