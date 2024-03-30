AAP alleges connection between excise policy scam witness and BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, 30 March, alleged a connection between one of the witnesses in the alleged excise policy scam and the BJP, and challenged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct a probe into it.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, whose son Raghava Magunta Reddy was arrested by the ED in connection with the excise policy case, has been fielded by the BJP's ally TDP in the Lok Sabha polls, senior AAP leaders and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged in a press conference.

"I challenge the ED if it is an independent agency to bring in the record this connection and probe it," Atishi said and alleged that the BJP has connections with the so-called 'South Lobby' of liquor traders.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP on AAP's allegation.