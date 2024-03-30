Money-laundering case: ED summons Kailash Gahlot for questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for questioning on Saturday, 30 March, in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the capital, official sources said.

Gahlot (49), an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Najafgarh, is the minister for transport, home and law in the Delhi government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in the case by the federal agency.

The sources said Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and getting his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He is expected to be questioned with regard to the formulation of the policy as he was part of the group of ministers (GoM), along with former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former urban development minister Satyendar Jain, on the preparation and implementation of the new liquor scheme for 2021-22.

The ED has alleged that the excise policy was leaked to the "South Group" liquor lobby that included Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. This group is alleged to have given Rs 100-crore kickbacks to the AAP and its leaders, according to the agency.