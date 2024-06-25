Atishi's hunger strike over water crisis ends after hospitalisation: AAP

Delhi water minister Atishi ended her indefinite fast over the water scarcity in the national capital after she was hospitalised early Tuesday, 25 June, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

At a press conference here, Singh said Atishi's health deteriorated after being on fast for nearly five days. Her blood sugar level dropped to 36 mg/dL and she was admitted to the LNJP Hospital around 3.45 am, he added.

The MP said doctors insisted on her hospitalisation and even warned that her life could be in peril.