Water crisis: Atishi hospitalised after health worsens during hunger strike

"She has not eaten anything for the last five days and is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water. She's been admitted to the emergency ICU at LNJP. We pray for her speedy recovery," it said.

Giving an update on Atishi's health, the hospital's Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar said her condition is stable but she is in ICU.

"She was advised hospitalisation last evening after her sugar levels declined and there the presence of ketones was detected in her urine. She had declined hospitalisation. However, at midnight, as her condition deteriorated and she was drowsy, she was admitted. She is currently stable and in the ICU. Her blood tests are being done," the senior doctor said.

Atishi began her hunger strike on 21 June demanding Haryana release Delhi's share of water. On the fourth day of her fast on Monday, doctors from LNJP checked her health. Observing her deteriorating condition, they recommended hospital admission.

Atishi decided not to break her fast. "Ensuring water for the people of Delhi is more important than my life. My fast will continue until the people of Delhi receive their rightful share of water," she said.