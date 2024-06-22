Atishi's indefinite fast over water crisis enters second day

Delhi water minister Atishi continued her indefinite fast, which enters the second day on Saturday, 22 June, over the water crisis in the national capital.

In a video message from her 'Jal Satyagrah' venue at Bhogal in south Delhi, Atishi said she will not eat anything till Haryana releases more water for the people in the city, 28 lakh of whom she said were water shortage.

The minister sat on indefinite fast on Friday, alleging that Haryana was not releasing Delhi's rightful share of water in Yamuna.