'Atmanirbharta' cannot be at cost of nation's defence, says VCAS

"Atmanirbharta is what we are riding on. Majority of contracts are with Indian partners, Indian industry... But, this atmanirbharta cannot be at the cost of nation's defence. Nation's defence comes first and foremost," he said.

"And, if the IAF and Indian forces have to ride on this atmanirbharta, it is only possible if everyone, from DRDO to DPSUs to the private industry, hold our hands and take us on that path. And, don't let us deviate from that path. Because, when it comes to national defence, there will be compulsions to deviate from that path in case we do not get the things that we need, or the kind of systems or weaponry required to survive in today's world," the air marshal said.

He urged that "we all have to work in unison" and at a "much, much faster pace".

However, the VCAS flagged that "the rate at which we are getting our equipment at the moment, is too low" and there was a need to increase it.

"When we look at our adversaries, the rate at which they are growing, the rate at which they are imbibing these technologies and still growing in numbers... we have a long gap to catch up with and this gap is widening further. This is something that we need to look at as a whole and we need to find a solution to this gap that is building," he said.

During the seminar exhibition on air and missile defence hosted by the think-tank at Subroto Park here, many speakers also spoke about various lessons from ongoing conflicts in the world.

The VCAS in his address also said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has demonstrated the integration of multiple forces in domains of air, land, sea, cyber, information and space, and how they are "united" to achieve the goal.

"One thing is certain, if we need to do something, we need to stay... in the game, we need to modernise, we need to continue to grow, continue to innovate and we need to continue being ahead of the curve. Otherwise, we lag behind and we are just chasing," air marshal Singh said.

Technological advancements, the rapid pace that is being seen in people's normal life, has also "infused themselves into our weaponry, defence systems". Today, what was unthinkable or unimaginable few years back, is a reality, he said, adding, impact on the defence forces, on the warfighting, has made it clear that "we need to be agile and flexible in our thoughts as well as actions".