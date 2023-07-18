Anti-terrorism Squad interrogating Pakistani traveller Seema Haider

Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen, and her partner Sachin Meena were escorted from their Greater Noida home for interrogation by Uttar Pradesh's Anti-terrorist Squad (UP-ATS) on Monday, July 17.

The ATS are supposedly investigating Haider's antecedents and her reasons for coming to India. Her partner Meena’s father, along with Haider’s children, were also questioned.

News reports yesterday said that the couple had gone 'missing' and it later materialised that the family had been taken away for questioning.

Haider seems to have entered India illegally from Nepal in March 2023, and given that history and a mobile phone SIM card found with Haider, the ATS are investigating for a possible case of espionage.

Meena and Haider have been in the news for their unusual history as a couple, having met on the PUBG online gaming community and fallen in love.

Haider crossed over with four children, and as her story gained publicity, a former boyfriend in Pakistan and a husband in Saudi Arabia also turned out to add their two cents to her 'history'. Haider and Meena, meanwhile, say they got married in Nepal.