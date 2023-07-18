Anti-terrorism Squad interrogating Pakistani traveller Seema Haider
Her partner Sachin Meena, his father and Haider’s children were also brought along for the interrogation
Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen, and her partner Sachin Meena were escorted from their Greater Noida home for interrogation by Uttar Pradesh's Anti-terrorist Squad (UP-ATS) on Monday, July 17.
The ATS are supposedly investigating Haider's antecedents and her reasons for coming to India. Her partner Meena’s father, along with Haider’s children, were also questioned.
News reports yesterday said that the couple had gone 'missing' and it later materialised that the family had been taken away for questioning.
Haider seems to have entered India illegally from Nepal in March 2023, and given that history and a mobile phone SIM card found with Haider, the ATS are investigating for a possible case of espionage.
Meena and Haider have been in the news for their unusual history as a couple, having met on the PUBG online gaming community and fallen in love.
Haider crossed over with four children, and as her story gained publicity, a former boyfriend in Pakistan and a husband in Saudi Arabia also turned out to add their two cents to her 'history'. Haider and Meena, meanwhile, say they got married in Nepal.
Haider was also arrested earlier over her lack of a visa.
Several SIM cards and a broken mobile found with her during the arrest are also being investigated by the police and other agencies.
Meanwhile, also Mumbai police received a call on 12 July claiming that a 26/11-like terror attack was likely if Haider was not sent back—it is as yet unclear whether this was a threat or a hoax. On the other hand, the right-wing Gau Raksha Hindu Dal on 17 July announced their intent to protest if Haider was not deported back to Pakistan within 72 hours.
The reported that an FIR has been lodged against Haider at Rabupura police station, Uttar Pradesh, invoking the Foreigners Act, Passport Act, some sections of 120 B (party to criminal conspiracy) and section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. This has led to a public furore over how she managed to avoid border security and enter India.
An article in on 4 July reported that Haider had converted to her partner's religion when she came to India, and the couple urged the media and police to let them stay together in India. The article quotes her as saying, “I have accepted his religion and culture as my own and changed the names of my four children, who call Sachin ‘Baba’. Sachin’s parents have also accepted me, and I have adopted all their cultural practices and will continue to live with them.”
According to sources, one of Haider's uncles is a subedar in the Pakistani army, and it is reported that her brother is also in the army. This has led to allegations around her intentions in coming to India, and fears around possible ISI involvement.
Seema Haider continues to refuse to return to Pakistan, and her family there have also now asked her not to return.
The ATS, meanwhile, have said they will continue questioning the couple, though they were not being detained at this time.
With inputs from IANS
