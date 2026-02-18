‘Attack on right to dissent’: Month-long ban on protests at DU draws flak

A sweeping one-month ban on protests and demonstrations across the campus of Delhi University has triggered sharp criticism from student groups, teachers’ bodies and academics, who describe the move as an assault on democratic freedoms in one of India’s premier universities.

The directive, issued on Tuesday by DU Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh, prohibits “public meetings, processions, demonstrations and protests of any kind” within the campus for a month.

The order states that it was prompted by intelligence inputs suggesting that unrestricted gatherings could obstruct traffic, endanger life and disturb public peace.